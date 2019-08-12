Coco Gauff surprises students at Village Academy Center in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Students in Delray Beach got a special surprise on the first day of school Monday.
Teen tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff, who made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon last month, greeted students as they arrived at the Village Academy Center.
The 15-year-old Gauff also donated more than 150 backpacks to students and delivered an inspiring message to them in the cafeteria and classrooms.
"Work hard, dream big, and anything is possible," Gauff told students. "If you want to do something, work hard and put your mind to it and you can do it."
Gauff said she's now preparing to compete in the U.S. Open in New York. Qualifying matches start on Aug. 19, and the main draw begins on Aug. 26.
