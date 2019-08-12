Dog rescued from crate in sweltering heat in Boynton Beach making progress

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- A dog found in sad shape last month is responding to treatment, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.
Police said Linny was discovered in mid-July inside a back wire crate, covered with a blue tarp in the sweltering heat.
Since that time Linny has gained almost 10 pounds under veterinary care at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, police said.
Until he's available for adoption Linny will be nursed backed to health at Dezzy's Second Chance Animal Rescue, the department said.
The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office is expected to review the case to determine if any charges will be filed in connection with the dog’s treatment.
