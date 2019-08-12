Superintendent outlines focus for new school year in Palm Beach County

He also says there is a new emphasis and push on post-secondary education starting earlier. He says, “exposing children and families to different career options early. We want our kids to experiment in IT if they are interested in that, or culinary or drone operations. You know the workforce is changing and so we’re trying to be nimble working with our partners at FAU and Palm Beach State, Palm Beach Atlantic and all these different universities, but also trying to make sure our kids are aware of the different types of job opportunities that are available to them. We as a community realize the ultimate goal of education is for our children to go on and join the workforce and be great citizens.”