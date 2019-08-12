2 transported to area hospital after stabbing outside bar near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to an area hospital Sunday evening after a stabbing outside Foster’s Too bar along Okeechobee Road near Drexel Road.
Witnesses told NewsChannel 5 it started as a verbal altercation but quickly escalated before one man stabbed another man.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area a little before 8 p.m. and temporarily evacuated a Citgo gas station next to the shopping plaza.
Deputies asked patrons at nearby restaurants and shops to not leave the area until they could gather evidence and interview witnesses.
PBSO hasn’t released the identities of those involved, but said the two people taken to a nearby hospital both had injuries described as not life threatening.
This story will be updated as soon as we receive new information from authorities.
