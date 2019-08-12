20-year-old woman dies after Wellington lightning strike last month

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by lightning in Wellington last month.
The woman, identified as Romelia Ramirez, was part of a roofing crew that was working at the Shaker Wood development located at Shakerwood Lane on July 30.
Capt. Albert Borroto said the workers were on a roof in the community when a storm blew through.
Five other workers were injured by the lightning strike. The other victims were expect to be OK.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a Sunday news release that Ramirez died of her injuries Friday.
The roofers are employed by Greenwise Construction and Roofing based in Plantation, Florida. OSHA is investigating the incident.
