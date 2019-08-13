2 free transportation services soon in downtown Delray Beach

There will soon be two free transportation options in downtown Delray Beach.
The Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency said fixed route and on demand transportation services to the downtown will begin Tuesday, September 3 and will replace the current Downtown Roundabout Trolley.
The new initiative is called Connect Delray Beach.
The trolley offered round-trip service along Atlantic Avenue from the Tri-Rail station to Ocean Boulevard/A1A, according to the CRA which said the current provider has new vehicles in place with plans to add a few new stops.
The company is expected to have new and more fuel-efficient vehicles with the new contract.
Freebee will start a new service in the city for point to point transportation. The company operates electric cars or golf-cart type vehicles which users can track through an app.
“We are providing a much needed service that a first-class city must have," Delray Beach CRA Vice Chair Shirley Johnson said in a news release.
Both transportation services will be free for use.
