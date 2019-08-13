Heartbreak following roofer’s lightning strike death in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Betty Villatoro is emotional after hearing about the death of one of her son's co-workers.
"I wish that it didn't happen," said Villatoro. "I'm sorry it happened. She's young. I send them a lot of love a lot of prayers."
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 20 year-old Romelia Ramirez passed away after she was struck by lightning in Wellington last month.
Ramirez was doing roof work on a house with a roofing crew when she was struck on July 30.
Iesha Santiago said her husband does roof repair and was nearby.
"He said he felt like a numbing sensation all over his body and he just dropped," said Santiago. "And he saw her like on fire."
Santiago said her husband was taken to the hospital and released. Ramirez was in critical condition.
"I'm so sorry about the loss because I know it was a shock," said Santiago. "No one was prepared for that. No one expected that."
Santiago said her husband went back to work the following day. She's counting her blessings that he recovered but also knows there's a family that is also grieving.
"Just know that his emotions were more on her," said Villatoro. "He was like, I'm OK, I'm fine. She was so young. He was thinking of her instead of himself."
