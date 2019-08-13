Orlando man accused of pushing Indian River County deputy into traffic

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man faces multiple charges in Indian River County after authorities said he pushed a deputy into traffic after a violent struggle Saturday night.
The incident at 9:32 p.m. along the 4400 block of 34th Court north of Vero Beach when the deputy said he spotted a Cadillac parked in the right lane of the road.
The deputy stopped and confronted the driver, identified as Ronshaun Rejai Jones, 33, who was walking away from the scene and headed toward a nearby house.
The deputy asked Jones for his driver’s license and he complied, however the arrest reports says Jones started to move around constantly and was showing signs of stress.
That’s when the deputy told Jones to stand in front of his cruiser. The arrest report then says, Jones ran toward the deputy and pushed him into oncoming traffic, knocking off his radio.
The deputy was able to grab Jones and throw him to the ground, causing Jones’ head to hit the front bumper of a passing vehicle.
Authorities said Jones then began running toward the backyard of a house, but the deputy was able to deploy his Taser, firing two shots that hit the suspect in the back.
With the help of other deputies who arrived at the scene, Jones was finally restrained and held to the ground.
The arrest report says Jones continue to kick and shout and the arresting deputy was kicked several times in the chest.
Jones was finally placed in the back of an ambulance, taken to Indian River Medical Center and examined by a doctor.
He was then later transported to the Indian River County Jail and charged with resisting arrest with violence, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and depriving an officer of means of communication.
Jail records show he posted a $17,000 bond and was released Sunday afternoon.
