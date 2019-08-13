Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Boca Raton Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 8:09 p.m. near the intersection of Palmetto Park Rd. and Ponderosa Dr.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the patient, an adult female, that had been struck by at least one vehicle laying on the road.
The patient was transported to a local area trauma hospital. Her condition is unknown.
