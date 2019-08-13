2 people, including Indian River County deputy, hurt in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office says

UPDATE: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a person has turned himself in to law enforcement and is currently in jail in connection with the case. This story will be updated with more information when it is released.
EARLIER STORY:
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to track down the driver who struck and injured a deputy and another person early Sunday morning.
The deputy was in a marked unit and taking a person to jail at 1:40 a.m. when the collision happened at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 21st Street in Vero Beach, according to the sheriff's office.
It said the driver failed to stop for a flashing red signal and took off after the crash on 10th Avenue toward 23rd Street.
Investigators think the driver was operating a white 2012-2016 Dodge flatbed utility truck with a black front bumper, black fenders and a full headache rack on the back with lights.
There will be damage to the passenger side.
The deputy and person in the cruiser were treated for injuries at Indian River Medical Center.
Photos posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed extensive front-end damage to the cruiser and some blurry pictures of the suspect vehicle.
