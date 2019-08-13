Referees in Palm Beach County agree to work stoppage over pay

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County football and volleyball officials have agreed to a work stoppage overpay as games for both sports are supposed to start this week.
If nothing changes between now and Thursday, the yet to be detailed contingency plan will be utilized to cover the football preseason games.
The local football referee association Monday voted during a closed-door meeting to a work stoppage if they don’t get a raise.
Referees in Palm Beach County make $77 per game. They are demanding a $10 raise.
“We’re not trying to be unreasonable. We’ve been very reasonable with the district and FHSAA,” said Travelle Northern, the president of the East Coast Football Officials Association.
“We’re just asking, listen, come to the table with an offer to make this happen. Our members are ready to go, they’re registered, they’re ready to go. If they want to come by noon (Tuesday), anytime (Tuesday), guys be ready to go on Thursday night.”
The school district last week said Monday night’s meeting was to “reaffirm their appreciation” for the referees.
We have asked for an updated statement but haven’t heard back. The president of the county’s volleyball referee association who told FOX 29 they are planning on not showing up for games that start Tuesday. They get paid $88 per night when they referee both junior varsity and varsity games. They are demanding a $15 raise.
