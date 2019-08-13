Reports: Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself with bed sheet

The New York Post is reporting, Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself using a bed sheet secured to the top of a bunk bed.
The 66-year-old was unresponsive when he was found inside his federal prison cell Saturday morning.
The New York City Medical Examiner says an autopsy was completed, but more information is needed before determining his official cause of death.
Meanwhile U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is promising to go after anyone who conspired with Epstein.
Another major development, NBC News is reporting FBI agents are now searching Jeffrey Epstein's home in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.