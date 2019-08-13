Suspected Mar-a-Lago intruder scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Chinese woman accused of illegally gaining entry to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.
33-year-old Yujing Zhang, who is representing herself as her own attorney, has a hearing at 1 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale to determine if both sides are prepared to go to trial on Aug. 19.
Investigators said Zhang lied her way into Mar-a-Lago on March 30 by falsely telling security she was a member and was going to swim. She also told a front desk clerk she was there for a nonexistent Chinese/American event, the Secret Service said.
Agents said they found Zhang carrying four cell phones, an external hard drive, and a thumb drive initially thought to have had malware installed on it. It was later determined there was no malware on the thumb drive, prosecutors said.
Federal prosecutors said agents found a device in Zhang's hotel room that could detect hidden cameras. They also found $8,000 in U.S. and Chinese currency, nine USB drives, five USB cards, and several credit cards in her name.
Prosecutors said Zhang has no ties to South Florida, and it's unclear what her motive was.
