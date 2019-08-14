Allegiant announces six new nonstop flights to and from PBIA

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport is adding more direct flights to six cities this fall courtesy of Allegiant Air.
The airline announced Tuesday direct flights to Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Knoxville, Indianapolis, Asheville and Cincinnati starting in November.
To celebrate the year-round flights, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.
“We’re excited to welcome Palm Beach International back into the Allegiant network and to continue our growth in Florida by adding these new routes,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue said in a news release. “The timing couldn’t be better. With so much to offer visitors, Palm Beach is an ideal location for a warm winter getaway.”
The routes will operate twice weekly and will bring about 87,000 passengers to the Palm Beach area annually, according to the Allegiant.
"We are excited to welcome Allegiant back to PBI and feel confident in the success of the six new routes,” said Laura Beebe, director of airports for Palm Beach County said in a news release. “The addition of nonstop, year-round service to these cities gives our passengers more travel options with the easy, stress-free convenience that PBI is known for.”
The flights to the cities will begin as follows:
- Pittsburgh (PIT) will begin Nov. 14 with fares as low at $54
- Charlotte-Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) starts Nov. 15 with fares as lows as $54
- Knoxville (TYS) flights start Nov. 15 with fares as low as $59
- Indianapolis (IND) starts Nov. 25 with fares as a $59
- Asheville (AVL) flights begin Nov. 25 with fares as low as $54
- Cincinnati (CVG) flights start Nov. 25 with fares as low as $49