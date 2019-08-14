Bobcat and cubs spotted in Port St. Lucie

FOX 29 Facebook fan Mitchell Slater recorded a bobcat and two kittens near St. Lucie West Boulevard and the St. Lucie Trails Golf Course.
He shared the video with us.
We contacted wildlife expert Ron Magill from Zoo Miami for context.
He said bobcats are fairly common throughout Florida but are not commonly seen walking through a commercial parking lot with kittens.
Magill said the adult bobcat seemed remarkably relaxed which led him to believe that the animal has had significant exposure to people.
He said the bobcat poses no threat to people but he would never approach it, especially with kittens.
Magill said bobcats control rodent populations.
