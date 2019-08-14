Charges to be dropped against South Florida lawmaker Emily Slosberg

Charges against Democratic State Representative 'Emily Slosberg could soon be dropped.
The charges are related to an incident at a home in Boca Raton.
'According to police, the incident happened January 4 at a home that Slosberg had sold to a couple in December.
Slosberg must pay $500 in restitution and have no contact with the victims before the charges can be formally dropped.
Slosberg has denied any wrongdoing in the case.
