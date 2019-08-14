Elderly woman, animals die in St. Lucie County house fire

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly house fire in St. Lucie County Tuesday night killed an elderly woman and at least one dog, according to investigators.
The cause of the fire along Rolyat Street near Fort Pierce remains under investigation.
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.
St. Lucie County Fire Rescue Spokeswoman Brenda Stokes says a call came into 911 just before 7 p.m.
When fire crews arrived, the home was completely up in flames.
A nearby neighbor, who did not want to be interviewed Tuesday, said he and another neighbor tried breaking in the back windows, knowing animals were inside. They said they did not know a person was inside.
They saved two dogs, which were taken from the scene by animal control.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said his deputies helped search the home once fire fighters extinguished the fire.
That is when the woman’s body was discovered.
The Red Cross was on scene assisting the other family members.
Investigators say the home is likely a total loss.
