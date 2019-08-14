Health advisory issued at four Palm Beach County beaches due to bacteria in water

By WPTV Webteam | August 14, 2019 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 10:41 AM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four Palm Beach County beaches are closed to swimming because of elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the following beaches have poor water quality, based on recent tests:

  • Dubois Park in Jupiter
  • Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach
  • Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge
  • Lantana Beach

Beachgoers are urged not to swim at those locations until further notice.

Health officials will retest the water, and once the bacteria levels fall into an acceptable range, the advisory will be lifted.

