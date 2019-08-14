‘No swim’ advisory issued for Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Beachgoers are being urged not to swim in the water at Lake Worth Beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
The City of Lake Worth Beach issued the 'no swim' advisory at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The beach will be closed to public swimming for at least the next 24 hours, but the Lake Worth Beach Casino and Benny’s On The Beach restaurant will remain open.
Health officials plan to retest the waters and will reopen the beach once the bacteria levels are safe again.
