William T. Dwyer High School student dies following medical emergency

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A William T. Dwyer High School student has died, according to a statement from the school.
The school says the student passed away Tuesday following a medical emergency.
According to the school district, the student was transported to the hospital by paramedics and died at the hospital.
Counseling and bereavement support services will be available to all students and staff, according to an email the school sent to students and staff.
The student's name has not been released.
Read the email from Dwyer High School bellow:
