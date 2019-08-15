Career fair held on Treasure Coast hiring for jobs with Amazon

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s filling an important need on the Treasure Coast. Dozens of job seekers interviewed Wednesday for positions at Amazon’s newest shipping facility.
Amazon is leasing warehouse space on Kings Road in St. Lucie County and the new center is expected to bring around 300 jobs to this area.
“This is an opportunity I cannot miss,” Malcolm Keels said.
Keels says this is an important day.
“I had to jump on it quickly because I knew how fast the spots would go,” he said.
He moved to the Treasure Coast just five days ago after graduating college in South Carolina. He showed up to Career Source Research Coast, Wednesday hoping it would lead to a job.
“I’m trying to make a difference in my family. I’m the first college graduate so maybe if I’m the first college graduate, maybe the next person can get their masters,” he explained.
Career Source Research Coast a non-profit job center is helping Keels and dozens of other people get a job with Amazon.
“Amazon is a household name and these job seekers they are just thrilled that they have an opportunity to possibly work at the warehouse which is local,” Edward Parker, Job Developer said.
The 60,000 square foot warehouse which is located off Kings Road in St. Lucie County is expected to create around 300 jobs, ranging from part-time, entry-level positions to full-time supervisor work. They’re hoping to fill the positions by September.
“We’re growing we need opportunities like that and I think this is a great thing that’s happening,” Parker said.
The first step to getting a job with Amazon is to apply through their website then they will match you with a local career center.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.