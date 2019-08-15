Hotel rooms, not dorms, for some FAU students

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Some Florida Atlantic University students will be living off-campus in hotels again this year.
Due to overcrowded dorms, over 100 students at FAU will live in hotels for the fall semester. FAU says 93 students at the Boca Raton campus will stay at the Fairfield Inn and Suites and 30 students at the Jupiter Campus will at the Courtyard Marriott.
FOX 29 reported last year students had to stay off-campus in Boca Raton for the fall semester.
FAU said they are currently tearing down the Algonquin hall at the Boca campus to make room for 616 new beds. The new hall will open in 2021.
The campus in Jupiter will also see a new residence hall in 2021, that will add 165 new beds.
