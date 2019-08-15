More than 100 school zone speeders ticketed this week in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police officers spent Thursday morning cracking down on school zone speeders.
Police were stationed outside Crosspointe Elementary School, located at 3015 S. Congress Ave., to catch drivers who were going too fast.
Officers said 18 drivers were caught speeding, and the fastest someone was driving was 56 miles per hour.
A speeding ticket in a school zone can cost between $156 to $606.
Police said 101 drivers have been ticketed for speeding in school zones since the school year started on Monday.
Officers will be patrolling school zones all year looking for speeders, according to BBPD.
If you notice a problem at your child's school zone, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 and ask for the Traffic Unit.
And remember, starting on Jan. 1, 2020, police statewide will start ticketing drivers if you use your smartphone in a school zone.
