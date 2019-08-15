Palm Beach County high schools launch text alert system

JUPITER, Fla. — There is a new way to stay informed about your child’s safety at Palm Beach County high schools.
The district launched the EZ texting alert system . It’s a way to stay up to date primarily for after-school activities in situations like severe weather, closures or other emergencies.
To sign up, all you have to do is text 484848 with the high school’s mascot. Anyone can sign up for alerts from any school.
Jupiter High School Asst. Principal Diana Fernandez says they tested out the system during severe weather at spring football practice, and it worked great.
“We had a national weather alert, it was a lightning strike we had a couple of teams practicing on the field so we were able to enact the easy text and send them a text to seek shelter and it worked great," said Fernandez. “One of the advantages for sure is easy access. In today’s day and age where everyone is on their phone, students are so savvy and families are so savvy with digital. It’s easy to read, easy to get and they’re able to act quickly as opposed to us going over the walkies or walking out to the field and losing some time, some precious time in between.”
The system could have been used when a shooting occurred outside a high school football game at Palm Beach Central last year. It’s a way to reach more people in a quicker time frame if they are signed up.
“We encourage families and community members to sign up, so they’re aware of what's happening here at Jupiter High School, and spread the word quickly. Anything that enhances our safety procedures is very helpful, and again something with cellphones is so important to students that they have easy access to only strengthens our procedures,” said Fernandez.
Currently this system is only available to high schools in Palm Beach County.
