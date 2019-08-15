Palm Beach County high schools launch text alert system

“We had a national weather alert, it was a lightning strike we had a couple of teams practicing on the field so we were able to enact the easy text and send them a text to seek shelter and it worked great," said Fernandez. “One of the advantages for sure is easy access. In today’s day and age where everyone is on their phone, students are so savvy and families are so savvy with digital. It’s easy to read, easy to get and they’re able to act quickly as opposed to us going over the walkies or walking out to the field and losing some time, some precious time in between.”