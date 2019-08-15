5th person dies of hepatitis A-related complications in Martin County

Martin County has recorded its fifth hepatitis A-related death.
The medical examiner confirmed the virus was a contributing factor in a man's death in July.
The man has been identified as 79-year-old Glenn Harris. His wife tells FOX 29, “He was a kind person who would help anyone.”
Harris was a Navy veteran. His wife says they were married more than 20 years. She said she hopes his death will bring more awareness to what the virus can do to you.
"This did not have to happen. People need to get vaccinated."
Harris was living in Stuart at the time he contracted the disease. The other 4 were in Palm City.
68 new cases of hepatitis A were reported from around Florida to state health officials last week.
According to the latest figures posted by the Florida Department of Health , the number of hepatitis A reported to the state between Jan. 1 and Aug. 10 is now at 2,192.
Pasco County, which has reported more cases than any other county in Florida, reported five new cases last week, bringing its total to 373 cases.
Hepatitis A can be spread through such things as food or drinks that have been contaminated with fecal matter from people infected with the disease.
Health officials have urged people to get vaccinated against the disease.
On Aug. 1, Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency related to the hepatitis A outbreak, "as a proactive step to appropriately alert the public to this serious illness and prevent further spread of Hepatitis A in our state."
Information from The News Service of Florida was used in this report.
