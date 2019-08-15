V-J Day remembered, WWII veterans honored at Boynton Beach ceremony

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — 74 years ago, on August 14, 1945, Japan surrendered to the Allies to end World War II.
Since then August 14 and 15 have been known as “Victory over Japan day” or “V-J Day.”
On Wednesday, Boynton Beach held a ceremony to remember the men and women who fought for our country during WWII.
Several WWII veterans were there and over a dozen other war vets attended the ceremony.
WWII Army veteran David Segool said he was in Japan when the surrender happened.
“Lets come to the conclusion that war is hell, I witnessed the whole invasion,” said Segool.
He said it is important to remember every part of our history. “Too many people don't really the value of what we did in the war, it is unfortunate,” he said.
Jim Czizik with the American Legion said they work hard to make sure people appreciate the sacrifices made during the war and recognize the accomplishments for those who are still alive.
“So many of our WWII folks are leaving is, we don't want to forget,” said Czizik.
