West Palm Beach police ask owner of found drugs to ‘please come claim it’

By Eric Weiss | August 15, 2019 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 8:28 AM

Lose something?

The West Palm Beach Police Department has found some "property" and is asking whoever lost it to come claim it.

According to Facebook and Twitter posts, the department is in possession of 78.3 grams of marijuana and 0.5 grams of crack cocaine. The items are marked "found property."

According to the photo, the drugs were found on Wednesday.

If you are the owner and would like to claim your property, the West Palm Beach Police Department can be found at 600 Banyan Boulevard.

When we want you to claim your lost property:

Posted by West Palm Beach Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

