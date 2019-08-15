25-year-old Sebastian man killed in crash

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning took the life of a 25-year-old Sebastian man.
FHP said a 2012 Dodge Avenger was traveling south on County Road 505 in Indian River County at 3:33 a.m.
The car left the road and traveled across two driveways, colliding with several mailboxes in between the driveways.
It then became airborne after traveling over the second driveway and landed on the western grass shoulder of the road.
FHP said the vehicle also collided with several trees during the wreck.
The driver survived the crash but suffered serious injuries and was taken to Holmes Hospital in Melbourne for treatment.
A passenger in the Avenger, Corey J. Weber, died at the scene.
FHP said charges are pending in the wreck.
