Boca Raton school finds way to speed up afterschool pickup process

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The beginning of the school year can come with back-to-school headaches, including the dreaded after school pickup line.
Verde Elementary School in Boca Raton is trying to speed up the pickup process and make it safer.
This year the schools using Curb Smart , an app purchased by the school to use during pickup time.
“Anybody that is picking up our children have to have a unique car tag that is given out, and there is a number associated with each child,” said Principal Seth Moldovan.
The Curb Smart process gives each driver an ID number to put up in their car window so a Verde staff member can add into an app. Students will wait in a holding room for their number to show on a screen, which will be matched when their car arrives.
Parents said the process is going great so far.
“Much easier and faster, and better overall,” said one parent picking up their children.
“Today was her first day in kindergarten and it was great,” added another Verde parent.
Moldovan said on Tuesday they were able to clear their pickup line in 28 minutes.
“We started dismissal at 2:05 p.m., and we had all students dismissed by 2:28 p.m., usually on a regular school, day at the beginning of the year we are looking somewhere between 45 to 50 minutes,” he said.
Even in the rain on Wednesday, the line cleared in 30 minutes.
Moldovan said the Curb Smart system also lets them keep track of the students and creates a safer environment when parents are picking up their kids.
Other schools in Boca Raton use Curb Smart, and it is up to each individual school if they would like to use it in the pickup process.
Curb Smart can cost $200 per month or $1,800 for a school year.
