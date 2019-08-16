Diver in distress rescued in Jupiter Inlet, taken to hyperbaric chamber for treatment

JUPITER, Fla. — A diver in distress was rescued in the Jupiter Inlet Friday morning.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a diver being brought by boat to the Square Grouper docks around 11 a.m.
Fire Rescue officials said the male diver was taken to a hyperbaric chamber for treatment, which will allow him to get more oxygen. His condition is unknown.
No other details are immediately available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.