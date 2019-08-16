Homes evacuated after Fort Pierce gas leak

A gas leak caused evacuations and road detours in Fort Pierce Friday morning, according to authorities.
The leak happened near 13th Street and Georgia Avenue, the Fort Pierce Fire District said.
The district said about eight houses were evacuated and access curtailed between 12-and-13th streets and Georgia/Florida avenues.
Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is working on repairs.
