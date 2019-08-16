Person killed after vehicle crashes into Wellington canal

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a person died Friday morning after crashing into a Wellington canal.
Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded at 7:25 a.m. near the intersection of South Shore Boulevard and Lake Worth Road.
Firefighters found a vehicle that was partially submerged in the canal.
Rescue divers went in the water and located one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Borroto said the investigation has been turned over to law enforcement.
The name of the victim and cause of the crash have not been released.
