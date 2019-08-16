Swimming advisory for Jaycee Park

A swimming advisory is in effect for Jaycee Park on South Hutchinson Island.
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County said testing revealed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
It said swimming is not recommended due to the increased chance of illness.
The health department said enteric bacteria is in the intestinal tract of humans and animals and could come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.
