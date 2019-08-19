3 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into 2 other vehicles on I-95 in South Florida

SOUTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said three people were arrested Sunday after a stolen vehicle in Broward County caused a mult-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the Palm Beach County line.
FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said they received a call at about 3:34 p.m. from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance regarding a stolen red Nissan Rogue heading north on I-95.
Reyes said the vehicle then crashed into two other vehicles, a gray Mazda and a Red Toyota, on I-95 northbound north of Hillsboro.
Video recorded by Facebook user Dori Lynn Neuwirth shows a Broward deputy pointing a weapon at one person on the ground along the interstate.
Reyes said Broward County deputies arrested three people in the case.
The incident caused multiple lane closures, but all lanes were back open by 6:43 p.m. Sunday.
The names of the people arrested have not been released.
