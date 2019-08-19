Lake Worth Beach resident bitten by kinkajou

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — An exotic animal native to Central and South America was recently on the loose in Palm Beach County and bit a Lake Worth Beach man, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
An FWC report said multiple wildlife investigators responded to the report of an escaped kinkajou in the area.
A Lake Worth Beach resident said the animal showed up on his doorstep the previous night.
The resident told FWC they left a watermelon out for it to eat and the next morning, while leaving for work, the animal entered his house.
The report said while attempting to get it out of the house, the kinkajou then bit and scratched him.
FWC investigators said they were able to catch the animal and transport it to a licensed facility.
The state wildlife agency said attempts to locate the owner of the kinkajou were unsuccessful.
