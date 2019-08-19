Man accused of randomly firing at cars in Indian River County, deputies say

GIFFORD, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say was randomly firing at cars.
The sheriff's office said it received a 911 call on Aug. 16 about a man who was shot in the shoulder while driving in the 3800 block of 44th Street in Gifford.
Witnesses said a gunman, later identified as 33-year-old Torrevio Ealy, was walking down the street and randomly opening fire on vehicles.
Deputies said when they responded to the scene, Ealy ran into a home one block away on 44th Place while carrying a weapon.
Ealy came out of the home seconds later and ran away, but was eventually captured by two sergeants with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
The sheriff's office said Ealy's weapon, along with three other firearms, were found inside the home that Ealy ran into. Two of the guns were stolen, according to investigators. Detectives said they also found a large amount of drugs inside the home.
Ealy was booked into the Indian River County Jail on charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and resisting arrest without violence.
His bond is $217,000 bond.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said that after interviewing family members and witnesses, detectives still don't have a motive for the shooting.
