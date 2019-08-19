Same-day mammogram results now available in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Going for a yearly mammogram can cause undue stress and anxiety for many women. Now, the Good Samaritan Breast Center in West Palm Beach is offering same-day results.
For many women, waiting is the hardest part when it comes to mammogram results.
"You get a lot of bad news when you are starting off your breast cancer treatment, and so you are always just hoping a phone call won't be more bad news," said Laurie Hodges, a breast cancer survivor.
Now, a radiologist reads the results immediately at Good Samaritan Breast Center. It's a game changer for Hodges and others since same day results alleviate some of the anxiety.
"I think there is a little bit of stress just coming in for the exam and knowing that you don't have to wait for the results, that's just a blessing," said Hodges.
Dr. Eric Grimm said the decision was about improving patient care, both physically and mentally.
"They may not tighten up for the actual exam. They may be a little looser and that only helps for us to get better pictures and images," said Grimm. "We know that women who come in for their yearly screening mammogram are usually anxious. They're fearful. There is a lot of uncertainty. By providing this same day result, we relieve the of undue stress."
But Grimm said the goal is even bigger than that. It's about getting more women in for mammograms.
"The ultimate goal is to get as many women screened as possible because that is how we detect early cancer, and that is how we save lives," said Grimm.
The Margaret W. Niedland Breast Center in Jupiter also offers immediate results.
