Lightning sparks scare for Lake Worth Beach man

“The charge can bounce along the cloud tops and it finds a place to finally get down to the ground, and that place may be where you are," Glazer said. "A bolt of lightning can be 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, you're not going to have a great chance of survival for that if it strikes you directly. This time of year, if you see those dark clouds or hear a rumble of thunder you should take it inside as soon as you can."