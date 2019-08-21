All clear given after suspicious item found at Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police have given the all-clear signal after a suspicious item was found inside a school building at Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday.
Police said a janitor noticed an "ammo can" on a water fountain on the second floor of the STEM building, located at 500 NW California Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m. The janitor became concerned and called police.
The building was immediately evacuated for the safety of students and staff.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad joined the investigation and morning classes at the STEM building on Pruitt Campus were canceled.
It turned out an instructor had left teaching materials in the ammo can.
Classes at the STEM building will resume at 4 p.m., the school said in a tweet.
