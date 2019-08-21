Delray Beach picks new city manager

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach city commissioners on Tuesday selected Tamarac city manager Michael Cernech to be Delray’s next city manager.
Cernech was among three finalists who faced the last interview Tuesday afternoon in city hall.
Other candidates were Miami Deputy City Manager Joseph Napoli and Homestead City Manager and former Fort Lauderdale City Manager George Gretsas.
“People have to know and understand how committed I’m going to be to the organization and I’m going to invest every bit of myself,” Cernech told the commissioners. Earlier this year Delray Beach city manager Mark Lauzier was fired by commissioners, adding to the many city managers who have come and gone in Delray Beach in recent years.
“I think that we were more emotionally involved a couple of times I felt there was more of a somebody makes you feel good versus what is in the best interest of our town,” says Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia.
