Lit candle causes fire in Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie home was on fire Tuesday evening after a house cat reportedly tipped over a lit candle onto a mattress.
The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the home located in the 1900 block of SW Idaho Terrace.
Port St. Lucie Police, along with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and State Fire Marshal's responded to the scene and found a portion of the house on fire.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the incident, officials say.
The family, two adults and five children, evacuated the home before authorities arrived at the scene.
The fire was extinguished without causing damage to the rest of the house.
According to police, the fire started inside one of the bedrooms where the candle had been lit.
State Fire Marshal's and investigators deemed the incident as accidental.
Fire officials say the home sustained 20 percent of fire and water damage and smoke damage throughout.
The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
No injures were reported and no other homes were affected.
