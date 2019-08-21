‘No swim’ advisory issued for Lake Worth Beach due to elevated bacteria levels

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a health advisory for Kreusler Park at Lake Worth Beach after recent water tests showed elevated levels of bacteria.
Beachgoers are urged not to swim in the water for at least 48 hours, starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. All Casino building tenants and Benny’s On The Beach will remain open
Health officials plan to retest the waters and will reopen the beach once the bacteria levels are safe again.
