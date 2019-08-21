Woman says her toddler who needs a kidney transplant saved her life

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two-year-old Colton is a curious kid. When his mom Lisa Chesson reads to him, he's ready to turn the page and read in his own way. When they're not reading or playing together, Lisa is caring for Colton's medical needs.
"He was born with stage five renal disease so at 10 days old we started him on peritoneal dialysis so he's been on dialysis his whole life," said Lisa.
Now, two years later, the family was told Colton was ready for a kidney transplant. Lisa was a match, but she needed one more test, a mammogram.
"Ordered more images and then a biopsy. And then that's when they discovered that I have early-stage breast cancer." "So with that being said, I am not able to donate my kidney," Lisa added.
Lisa will undergo breast cancer surgery this week.
"Even my oncologist and the breast doctor both said if it wasn't for you getting it done so early it could have spread and he essentially did save your life," she said.
But Lisa wants to make sure her son gets a kidney. The family made a plea on social media.
"He is going to need two or three transplants in his life but right now we need a kidney for Colton."
She's hoping a good Samaritan from somewhere in the country can help her little boy.
"We are hoping that the donor and the match for Colton is out there."
Colton Chesson was born on June 28, 2017
