All SB lanes of Turnpike back open in suburban Boca Raton after HAZMAT spill

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A flat bed truck rollover on the Florida Turnpike caused a chemical to spill onto the highway Thursday morning and led to major traffic delays.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 78, just north of Yamato Road in suburban Boca Raton.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said HAZMAT crews responded after a large barrel from the truck rolled onto the highway and spilled a pressure cleaning chemical onto the Turnpike.
All southbound lanes were closed for part of the morning on Thursday, but FHP said they all reopened around 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.