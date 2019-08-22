Children facing challenges get chance at normal play

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Asa Johnson knows firsthand, days in recovery at the hospital as a child can go by slowly.
He sums it up as, “sit down, watch a movie and a visit.”
Bandaged up, Asa underwent surgery a couple of weeks ago, as did 3 of his siblings thanks to specialists at the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute. Play dates outside have been rare and under close supervision.
The organization Little Smiles is working to make days of fun more common for Asa and his family.
The mission at Little Smiles is to make a big difference in the lives of children going through challenges and give them opportunities to feel like a kid again.
“We will never understand what it’s like to be in their position. We’ve at least gotten the joy to bring the fun to them time and time again," Little Smiles Executive Director Nicole Grossmayer says.
Asa’s mom Mia Johnson says she’s grateful: "Kids need to be kids At the end of the day they have to have surgeries but can also have fun and enjoy their childhood at the same time.”
