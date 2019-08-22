Delray Beach motorcycle officer in stable condition after I-95 crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach officer was injured Wednesday evening in a crash on Interstate 95 while riding his police motorcycle.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-95, north of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.
The officer was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center as Trauma Alert but was alert and conscious, FHP says.
Three lanes of I-95 north were blocked in Delray Beach after the wreck but reopenend shortly after the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The name of the officer has not been released.
