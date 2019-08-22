Palm Beach County School District cracking down on ‘Boundary Jumpers’

The school district also plans to bring in 24 to 25 new classrooms at Jupiter High School. “The concrete modular buildings are existing buildings located elsewhere throughout the district and relocating them to Jupiter High School,” said deputy chief facilities manager David Dolan. The additional classrooms are estimated to accommodate 600 students. However, they require an architect and contractor before receiving approval and isn’t expected to begin construction until the summer of 2020 with a completion date estimated for the spring of 2021. “We are proposing to put the modules in the Greenhouse area, the agricultural area,” said Dolan. The greenhouse facility would then be rebuilt in another part of campus. However, those plans require approval too. For now, the school district says it will focus on proof of residency to crack down on the overcrowded school campus. The district also says for students with divorced parents they should be using the address where they live the majority of the time. If they equally divide their time it’s up to the parents or a court order to determine the student’s school attendance boundary. For more information: CLICK HERE