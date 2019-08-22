Police arrest West Palm Beach man after 12-year-old boy escapes kidnapping in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man was denied bond in court on Thursday morning after police say he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy who was walking home from school.
Boynton Beach police responded to the scene in the area of 500 W. Gateway Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple 911 calls in reference to a kidnapped boy.
Witnesses told police they saw a white truck driving erratically east on Hypoluxo Road and saw a child jump from the truck. They also saw good Samaritans helping the child.
Witnesses followed the vehicle south onto I-95 all the way to the Gateway Blvd. exit, where they blocked the truck in and detained the driver until police arrived at the scene.
Officers made contact with the 12-year-old boy on Hypoluxo Road. According to a news release, the boy had abrasions to his forehead, arms, and hands, which is consistent with jumping out of a vehicle.
The boy told detectives that he had been dropped off by the school bus in the 3000 block of Hypoluxo Road and was walking eastbound on Hypoluxo when a white pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Timothy Miller, pulled up next to him to offer him a ride.
The boy told detectives that Miller told him that he gives kids rides all the time and not to worry because he won't do anything weird, and smiled at him.
The boy then agreed to get a ride.
The release said Miller asked the victim if he had any drugs. The boy stated that Miller began to act differently, looking at him strangely, making him feel uncomfortable, and began driving erratically, almost running off the road.
The boy told police he got scared and attempted to open the door, but Miller told him he was not allowed to leave. He stated that he continued to attempt to open the door and Miller accelerated the vehicle. The boy said he then jumped from the moving vehicle, falling to the pavement.
Miller resisted the arrest and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Boynton Beach Police Department where he told detectives he approached the boy to attempt to buy illegal drugs, thinking the boy was 14 to 16 years old.
Detectives say the boy was lured into Miller's vehicle while walking home from school in uniform.
Miller is charged with kidnapping a child under the age of 13, child neglect, and resisting arrest with violence.
In court on Thursday, a judge denied Miller bond because he's facing a life sentence for the kidnapping charge. Miller was also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim, witnesses, or minors.
