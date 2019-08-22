16-year-old arrested for kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, accused of grabbing women in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police say an underage teen has been arrested for felony kidnapping and attempted sexual battery after grabbing multiple women.
According to a news release from the Jupiter Police Department, a 16-year-old boy targeted females in the area of Pennock Lane and Toney Penna Drive.
Police said the attacks happened on June 6, July 30, and Aug. 12.
The police department said its investigation, which included surveillance video, identified the 16-year-old as the suspect. He was arrested on Thursday.
At this time, FOX 29 is not naming the suspect because of his age.
If you have any information about him or feel you were victimized, call Detective Andrew Sharp at 561-741-2357.
