Boynton Beach No. 1 on America’s list of ‘Most Romantic Cities’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Love is apparently in the air in South Florida, especially in Palm Beach County!
According to EliteSingles.com, user data from 150,000 singles registered on their site revealed the 25 American cities where most people strongly agree with the statement, “I bring romance to my relationships.”
Their survey found the No. 1 city in the U.S. for those seeking a romantic partner was Boynton Beach.
And the love for South Florida doesn’t stop there!
Boca Raton ranked No. 6, followed by West Palm Beach at No. 17, in American’s “25 Most Romantic Cities.”
Three other South Florida cities, Pembroke Pines (No. 7), Wilton Manors (No. 10) and Sunrise (No. 23) made the love list.
The dating site found the country’s most romantic men can be found in Boca Raton with Fort Worth, Texas, claiming the title of America’s most romantic women.
Click here for the Top 25 most romantic cities in the U.S. and most romantic cites for each state.
